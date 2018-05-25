Laurin Becker Macios: Abortion Poem

ABORTION POEM
If a bird landed in my palm
I could either crush it
or set it free. –Nick Flynn
For a while I thought of it
like that. It: the hand and
its decision to crush;
the crushed, gone swift
as a finch; the sense of
my life my own.
Sometimes you feel sad,
but you wonder what you actually feel
vs. what you think you should.
Sometimes I becomes you.
Pronouns are as shifty as sperm,
as full of potential, and the possibility
of being wrong.
The sun, unmoving, crushes
and blinks new each small thing.
It draws out a tulip. Blisters
our skin. Might we worship it
for the sense it makes, raising
palms to a predictable god?
