Laurin Becker Macios: Abortion Poem

ABORTION POEM

If a bird landed in my palm

I could either crush it

or set it free. –Nick Flynn

For a while I thought of it

like that. It: the hand and

its decision to crush;

the crushed, gone swift

as a finch; the sense of

my life my own.

Sometimes you feel sad,

but you wonder what you actually feel

vs. what you think you should.

Sometimes I becomes you.

Pronouns are as shifty as sperm,

as full of potential, and the possibility

of being wrong.

The sun, unmoving, crushes

and blinks new each small thing.

It draws out a tulip. Blisters

our skin. Might we worship it

for the sense it makes, raising

palms to a predictable god?