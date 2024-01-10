Laura McCullough: Stolen — Thrill

I’ve stolen away while dad is at dialysis—his blood

coming out one tube flushing through a human

washing machine before going back in, the “thrill”

of his fistula hot and gushing like a small spillway

at a factory next to a river, and he’s hoping his BP

doesn’t crash again and that he lives another day—

yes, I’ve run away—the laundry done, bed changed,

bathroom cleaned, a couple of meals prepped, one

in a crockpot the way he likes it (soft, redolent;

his teeth hurt, taste buds are failing), his bills paid

or at least postponed, emotional labor done for now

(anger, fear, he won’t tell anyone but me). Yes, I’ve

escaped mid-day to a bar overlooking Sandy Hook.

October sun so hopeful and forgiving. The ocean

visible over the causeway…

People are laughing. Eating. My spot at the bar

belongs to no one but me. Right now. This minute.

I claim it. Forgive me, lord, oh lord, have mercy.

My alarm will go off soon. Go to every table and ask

for ketchup from anyone who has not experienced grief.

Just try. Instead, raise a glass. Toast to everyone you see.