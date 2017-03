Laura McCullough Published in APR

Today we received our copy of Volume 46/ No. 2 of The American Poetry Review and were incredibly excited to see Laura McCullough‘s “I Am Calling You” on the back spread!

Our own Wendy Cannella conducted an interview with McCullough and wrote “Finding the Body: on McCullough’s Jercy Mercy,” a review of McCullough’s latest collection of poetry.

Congrats, Laura!

Tags: Issue 94, Laura McCullough, Wendy Canella