L. J. Sysko is the author of BATTLEDORE (Finishing Line Press, 2017). Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Ploughshares, BEST NEW POETS, Rattle, Voicemail Poems, Painted Bride Quarterly, Slush Pile podcast, and SWWIM Every Day, among others. Sysko holds an MFA in poetry from New England College, is a Virginia Center for Creative Arts fellow, and has twice been awarded fellowships by Delaware’s Division of the Arts. She lives in Wilmington, Delaware and can be found online at ljsysko.com.