Kiyoko Reidy: A Nice Long Time

A Nice Long Time
It has been a nice long time since I wished
for catastrophe. A singular disaster, a point
of gravity, something to turn toward
without guilt. It feels arrogant to name
the era we are living in, since we don’t know
how it ends. At the eye doctor, she holds
lenses in front of my eyes one at a time:
is option one better, or option two? What
does she mean by better. What if I look
into the binocular-shaped machine and see
the hot-air balloon, twist the knob
and suddenly everything, everywhere comes
into focus? No one could bear that. My heart
in my fist. I flick my wrist and it unfolds
like a fan but does little in this heat. Once
we made a list of all the people we’d invite
to our wedding. Some things are only cruel
in retrospect. From another room, I hear you
singing, then the guitar’s plaintive echo.
There’s a problem. Our apartment is only
one room, so where have you gone? Who
has run off with your throat? I can only listen
to instrumental versions of my favorite songs—
what lyrics are not at least a little about love.
I am exhausted by what I cannot say. Or, I am
exhausted by what, I cannot say. The human
eye is drawn to movement—we are forced
to watch what is leaving us. The ending
is the only part anyone remembers.
