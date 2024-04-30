Painted Bride Quarterly

Kiyoko Reidy: A Nice Long Time

A Nice Long Time

 It has been a nice long time since I wished
 for catastrophe. A singular disaster, a point
 of gravity, something to turn toward
 without guilt. It feels arrogant to name
 the era we are living in, since we don’t know
 how it ends. At the eye doctor, she holds
 lenses in front of my eyes one at a time:
 is option one better, or option two? What
 does she mean by better. What if I look
 into the binocular-shaped machine and see
 the hot-air balloon, twist the knob
 and suddenly everything, everywhere comes
 into focus? No one could bear that. My heart
 in my fist. I flick my wrist and it unfolds
 like a fan but does little in this heat. Once
 we made a list of all the people we’d invite
 to our wedding. Some things are only cruel
 in retrospect. From another room, I hear you
 singing, then the guitar’s plaintive echo.
 There’s a problem. Our apartment is only
 one room, so where have you gone? Who
 has run off with your throat? I can only listen
 to instrumental versions of my favorite songs—
 what lyrics are not at least a little about love.
 I am exhausted by what I cannot say. Or, I am
 exhausted by what, I cannot say. The human
 eye is drawn to movement—we are forced
 to watch what is leaving us. The ending
 is the only part anyone remembers.

