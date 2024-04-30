Kiyoko Reidy: A Nice Long Time

A Nice Long Time



It has been a nice long time since I wished

for catastrophe. A singular disaster, a point

of gravity, something to turn toward

without guilt. It feels arrogant to name

the era we are living in, since we don’t know

how it ends. At the eye doctor, she holds

lenses in front of my eyes one at a time:

is option one better, or option two? What

does she mean by better. What if I look

into the binocular-shaped machine and see

the hot-air balloon, twist the knob

and suddenly everything, everywhere comes

into focus? No one could bear that. My heart

in my fist. I flick my wrist and it unfolds

like a fan but does little in this heat. Once

we made a list of all the people we’d invite

to our wedding. Some things are only cruel

in retrospect. From another room, I hear you

singing, then the guitar’s plaintive echo.

There’s a problem. Our apartment is only

one room, so where have you gone? Who

has run off with your throat? I can only listen

to instrumental versions of my favorite songs—

what lyrics are not at least a little about love.

I am exhausted by what I cannot say. Or, I am

exhausted by what, I cannot say. The human

eye is drawn to movement—we are forced

to watch what is leaving us. The ending

is the only part anyone remembers.