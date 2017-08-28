Kirsten Kashock: “For William (August 28, 2017)”

You had some extra you said. You didn’t

expect as much, to last, and then there was

her. She was more than you hoped to want.

Never saw a man feeling luckier. Something old-

timey about you guys: Em breaking bread

with deans and bards and you baking gold-

en loaves of words like cherish. You flashed

so brightly brief (we’re all fictions) but you

were an essay in pouring out, in toasting

our shares of sentience. Shit, you had gratitude

for cats—their flighty, fitful love reminding us

to rub against what life we’ve got.