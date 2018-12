Kirsten Kaschock is the author of four poetry books and a chapbook: Unfathoms (Slope Editions), A Beautiful Name for a Girl (Ahsahta Press), WindowBoxing (Bloof Books), The Dottery (University of Pittsburgh Press/winner of AWP Donald Hall Prize), and Confessional Science-fiction: A Primer (Subito Press). Coffee House Press published her debut speculative novel– Sleight. She teaches at Drexel University.