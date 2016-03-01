Keith Woodruff: Bride of Frankenstein Blues

Consider the moon, my friend,

how its absence conjures this unromantic air.

Here in the bar, smoke unwinds

like bolts of slow lightning across the gauzy light;

everywhere you look

mouths, small dark graves, chew on drinks.

Now the music gropes its way

through the crowd looking for phone numbers, drags

itself onto the wooden dance floor.

This is no night for finding brides.

You try. But touching

her arm you spring the classic recoil. Her owl eyes twitch like nerves,

the head cocks bird-like,

the spindly, bandage-wrapped arm

jerks back

from your touch – then the scream

& her turning

to another man’s arms.

These damn castles are cold.

Some nights, alone again, arms outstretched on the stairs,

you think you might prefer

the murderous torches. Anything to light you up.

