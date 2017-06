Keith Woodruff Appears in 2017 Best Small Fictions

This year has held multiple accomplishments for Keith Woodruff. His prose poem, “Summer,” has been selected to appear in the 2017 Best Small Fictions, judged by Amy Hempel; and his short fiction, “Elegy,” has won him his first Pushcart Prize. Keith’s poem, “Bride of Frankenstein Blues,” was published in Issue 95.

Congratulations, Keith!

Tags: Issue 95, keith woodruff