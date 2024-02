The sudden sting of liquid in the lung.

The bitten tongue.

The safety net that’s quietly unstrung.

The heartfelt letter languishing unread.

The night-sodden bed.

The water laced with chromium and lead.

The savings disappeared by downward tick.

The crack of thin nice [sic].

The grudge that burns and smolders to its wick.

The pavement crack that trips you wide awake.

The losing streak.

The all but silent hiss of the slow leak.