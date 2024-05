Kaily Dorfman was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, and completed her MFA in poetry at UC Irvine; currently she is a doctoral student in creative writing at the University of Denver. Her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, the Foothill Editor’s Prize, and the Best New Poets anthology, and is published at journals including Ibbetson Street, The Fairy Tale Review, Foothill Poetry Journal, The Scrivener Creative Review, and Strange Horizons.