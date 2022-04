Kailey Tedesco is the author of She Used to be on a Milk Carton (April Gloaming Publishing), Lizzie, Speak (winner of White Stag Publishing’s 2018 MS Contest), and the forthcoming collection FOREVERHAUS (White Stag Publishing). She is a senior editor for Luna Luna Magazine. You can find her work featured in Electric Literature, Black Warrior Review, Fairy Tale Review, Gigantic Sequins, and more. For more, follow @kaileytedesco.