JR Solonche: APOLOGY TO THE AUTHOR OF THE BOOK I DID NOT READ

I am sorry, Peter Martin.
I am sorry that I did not read The Dictionary Wars.
I read the review in the New York Times Book Review.
Or was it in the New York Review of Books?
It was a good review.
It was long, but I read it all.
The review made me want to read the book, so I went to the library.
They didn’t have it, so they got it for me from another library.
I got it in a few days.
I looked forward to reading it right away.
I read the back cover right away.
I read the dust jacket flaps right away.
I put it on the night table.
I almost read the introduction, but I was tired.
It was late, and I was tired.
I was tired, and my eyes were closing, so I turned out the light.
I went to sleep right away.
Two weeks went by right away.
I forgot your book, Peter Martin.
Then I remembered it.
I brought it back to the library right away.
It was a good review.
Congratulations.
