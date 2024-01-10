JR Solonche: APOLOGY TO THE AUTHOR OF THE BOOK I DID NOT READ

I am sorry, Peter Martin.

I am sorry that I did not read The Dictionary Wars.

I read the review in the New York Times Book Review.

Or was it in the New York Review of Books?

It was a good review.

It was long, but I read it all.

The review made me want to read the book, so I went to the library.

They didn’t have it, so they got it for me from another library.

I got it in a few days.

I looked forward to reading it right away.

I read the back cover right away.

I read the dust jacket flaps right away.

I put it on the night table.

I almost read the introduction, but I was tired.

It was late, and I was tired.

I was tired, and my eyes were closing, so I turned out the light.

I went to sleep right away.

Two weeks went by right away.

I forgot your book, Peter Martin.

Then I remembered it.

I brought it back to the library right away.

Congratulations.