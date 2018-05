They say there are just six

between any two of

anyone for as far

as random can reach which

of course is everywhere

sincere to centigrade

dolor to doctorate

ad to infinitum.

So much of how much is

who’s looking. Here’s a small

slice of lightness to lift

a wave to touch every

other wave wherever

there is water to well

and cool and slide into

green depths where the sunlight

fades in such slow degrees

you have to close your eyes

to even know it’s gone.