Johann Sara: Heredity

If you want to talk

antecedents I have a snowball

embedded with hard flower

candies to throw you, a sirocco

to gust us through the day, seven

stoplights before we arrive

at the blueprints for a hometown.

Here we have a live map

predicting all the lurching routes. Here’s

the photo of your father

wearing a ten-gallon hat, silver

belt buckle in the ABOUT section

of the dissolved company’s website.

None of those words describe

the way the wind felt like an illicit

blessing on a Liberian beach

as it lifted the shirts of the executioners.

Nothing the clouds do

distracts the boxers from their bloody work

in the gym up the street. Tonight

the delivery driver wends through the city

encased in the various

aromas of others’ dishes, at an angle

to the air, an apartness. There’s no

actual eyeing the grandeur

or catastrophe that

brought you. What can we call

our own? Laying on this couch

without season listening to el Din’s

oud, the doves, dogs

tugging at leashes while the siren

resounds: arson, driven by the spirit,

never ends. Once coyotes did

nuzzle the doors. The peacock

routinely escapes the zoo. Authentic

hungers still shape the enclosures.