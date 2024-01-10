Johann Sara: Heredity

If you want to talk
antecedents I have a snowball
embedded with hard flower
candies to throw you, a sirocco
to gust us through the day, seven
stoplights before we arrive
at the blueprints for a hometown.
Here we have a live map
predicting all the lurching routes. Here’s
the photo of your father
wearing a ten-gallon hat, silver
belt buckle in the ABOUT section
of the dissolved company’s website.
None of those words describe
the way the wind felt like an illicit
blessing on a Liberian beach
as it lifted the shirts of the executioners.
Nothing the clouds do
distracts the boxers from their bloody work
in the gym up the street. Tonight
the delivery driver wends through the city
encased in the various
aromas of others’ dishes, at an angle
to the air, an apartness. There’s no
actual eyeing the grandeur
or catastrophe that
brought you. What can we call
our own? Laying on this couch
without season listening to el Din’s
oud, the doves, dogs
tugging at leashes while the siren
resounds: arson, driven by the spirit,
never ends. Once coyotes did
nuzzle the doors. The peacock
routinely escapes the zoo. Authentic
hungers still shape the enclosures.
