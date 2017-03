Jiwon Choi Publishes Book

We here at Painted Bride Quarterly would like to congratulate Jiwon Choi on her newest book, One Daughter is Worth Ten Sons! Two of the poems featured, “I Pay My Book Fine” and “Jane Austen, Reconsider” were first published in Issue 92 of PBQ.

Congrats, Jiwon, we know we will continue to see great things from you!

Tags: Issue 92, Jiwon Choi