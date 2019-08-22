Jasmine Combs

Jasmine L. Combs is a writer, performer, and event organizer from Philadelphia, PA. In 2016 she received her bachelor’s in English from Temple University, where she also served as Creative Editor for the undergraduate literary magazine and Events Coordinator for Babel Poetry Collective. Jasmine was the 2015 Apiary Magazine STUNG Writing Contest winner, 2015 Philly Pigeon Grand Slam Champion, a 2015 National Poetry Slam semi-finalist, and a 2016 College Union Poetry Slam Invitational champion. Her work has been featured on Button Poetry, SlamFind, Blavity, The Huffington Post, and published in Apiary, Vagabond City Lit, Luna Luna, and WusGood? She has also published two poetry chapbooks, Universal Themes (2014) and This Drowning Was A Baptism (2019). As a Black woman, Jasmine ’s work focuses on the intersecting relationships between Blackness, womanhood, girlhood, mental illness, love, and home. She is currently a member of The Philly Pigeon Collective and a manuscript editor for Literary Bae