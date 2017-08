Issue 96 on Its Way

Hello, dear readers!

We know it’s been awhile since we brought to you the beauty that was Issue 95, and we want to thank you for your patience as we anticipate the release of Issue 96. Our site is currently undergoing reconstruction, which has delayed the online publication of our next issue. But, rest assured, it will be here soon enough.

While you wait, here are some tidbits of the new site to keep you wildly anticipating 96!

Read on!

