The pictures of boys napping beside cows. A
softness about them: crook of neck, delicate folds of
skin, slack muscle. Their faces ruddied with winter.
I like them because when they sleep, they neutralize
all that is within them which could cause harm,
leaving behind only what is loveable. They can
soften: The boys, no longer putting on their hard
and weathered shows, the cows no longer
lumbering under the weight of their big bodies. Is is
this that softens them. They cannot trample, cannot
yell, cannot charge. It is this that makes them safe
to look at- this interlude of grace, though it cannot
last.
Iggy Shuler: Photo Series w/ Dormant Hazards
