Iggy Shuler: Photo Series w/ Dormant Hazards

The pictures of boys napping beside cows. A

softness about them: crook of neck, delicate folds of

skin, slack muscle. Their faces ruddied with winter.

I like them because when they sleep, they neutralize

all that is within them which could cause harm,

leaving behind only what is loveable. They can

soften: The boys, no longer putting on their hard

and weathered shows, the cows no longer

lumbering under the weight of their big bodies. Is is

this that softens them. They cannot trample, cannot

yell, cannot charge. It is this that makes them safe

to look at- this interlude of grace, though it cannot

last.