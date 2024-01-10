Heather Sellers: Meeting My Eighty-year-old Aunt at the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine for Lunch

In the courtyard with lemon trees

and the fountain she rises slowly,

so slowly. From where I’m standing, she rises

from the water, her beauty ranges over

the tiles, her lipstick slipping as petals

slip, her perfume our mysterious mist.

We embrace arranging our pale bones

cautiously as though I’m a dove and she’s

a dove. Don’t get old alone,

she whispers into my hair.

Her new boyfriend, Lee, sixty, well,

sixty-something takes our

photograph by the fountain.

She wants to know the condition

of my heart. It’s not too soon,

she says, to find a new lover.

She scares them off, Lee says,

Can see that by looking at her.

She should ask my advice.

But she won’t. Which is a shame.

Because I know men.

I look him in the eye.

My aunt and I hold hands.

I’m open, I say. I am open.

My aunt takes off her ring,

puts it on my finger.

Something sparkly.

She shines as a child.

Here’s lunch. Soup and the famous

salad, white wine and shrimps,

Lee rocking back in his chair

to reach, he thinks, I think,

unseen, his hand

down into the

endlessly circulating water

in the cool well.