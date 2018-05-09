George McDermott: “Frames Per Seconds”

Sorting old photos and cans of home movies
she comes across a yellowing shot
of a laughing girl her younger daughter
the one who moved to Arizona
or who knows where ’cause truth be told
they haven’t talked in a very long time
About ten in the picture probably ten
when they sang together every day
before the eyes the defiant shoulders
the silent years when it seemed they met
only on stairways passed only
in doorways and the cameras
were pretty much packed away
She puts the photo back safe in its folder
opens a can and threads the projector
and the reel of film flickers to life
ratcheting through from moment to moment
enough pictures to create the illusion of motion
enough motion to create the illusion of progress
playpens and sandboxes bicycles and then
the interstitial flash of white
just six or eight light-struck frames
dividing what came before
from what will follow
Leave a Reply