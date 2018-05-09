George McDermott: “Frames Per Seconds”

Sorting old photos and cans of home movies

she comes across a yellowing shot

of a laughing girl her younger daughter

the one who moved to Arizona

or who knows where ’cause truth be told

they haven’t talked in a very long time

About ten in the picture probably ten

when they sang together every day

before the eyes the defiant shoulders

the silent years when it seemed they met

only on stairways passed only

in doorways and the cameras

were pretty much packed away

She puts the photo back safe in its folder

opens a can and threads the projector

and the reel of film flickers to life

ratcheting through from moment to moment

enough pictures to create the illusion of motion

enough motion to create the illusion of progress

playpens and sandboxes bicycles and then

the interstitial flash of white

just six or eight light-struck frames

dividing what came before

from what will follow