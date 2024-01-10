Painted Bride Quarterly

Geoff Sawers: Channel Migration

If you stand at the top of a slope with the sun behind you
 your shadow runs on for miles, for ever

 the curvature of the earth takes it beyond sight.
 If you stand on a stern deck and the sea is an inclined plane

 sailing into the west at sunset your shadow
 is an infinite harpoon launched into space.

 It’s hard to see the village of Guernica now
 without seeing Picasso first. The arc of light from the present

 bends around the painting to fall not on the actual past
 but on somewhere adjacent, the Derby Day transmission,

 the Kinder Scout mass trespass. Hiraethu is a verb
 a continuous present. Rose madder

 madder than your lips, blue in the dawn
 lost in the stars where every least thing has mass.

 The set of all possible numbers is smaller
 than a single shoe washed up on Dover beach.

 Weave a radio and name the colours
 no one will ever see. Reset your passwords

 bug the walls, the future is fixed and certain
 but we cannot control or even imagine the past

 

