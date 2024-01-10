Geoff Sawers: Channel Migration

If you stand at the top of a slope with the sun behind you

your shadow runs on for miles, for ever



the curvature of the earth takes it beyond sight.

If you stand on a stern deck and the sea is an inclined plane



sailing into the west at sunset your shadow

is an infinite harpoon launched into space.



It’s hard to see the village of Guernica now

without seeing Picasso first. The arc of light from the present



bends around the painting to fall not on the actual past

but on somewhere adjacent, the Derby Day transmission,



the Kinder Scout mass trespass. Hiraethu is a verb

a continuous present. Rose madder



madder than your lips, blue in the dawn

lost in the stars where every least thing has mass.



The set of all possible numbers is smaller

than a single shoe washed up on Dover beach.



Weave a radio and name the colours

no one will ever see. Reset your passwords



bug the walls, the future is fixed and certain

but we cannot control or even imagine the past