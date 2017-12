Freesia McKee, poetry contributor for issue 88, has just published her first poetry chapbook with Headmistress Press! She’ll be having a book release event on Sunday, January 21st at Books and Books in Coral Gables, Florida. Any Florida fans should be sure to check it out and congratulate her yourself!

Check out Freesia’s work in PBQ here, and you can buy her book through Headmistress Press or Amazon. Congratulations from PBQ, Freesia!