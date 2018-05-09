Florencia Varela: “Bimhuis”

I agree it’s hard to make a life here.

The song doesn’t live

past seven folds, stays gaslit.

Someone gives the drunks

in the park a harmonica;

imagine that spell. Of all songs,

to land on caroling. Of all songs,

its winter may soon kill me.

One more wrong key,

and my neighbor will be hanging

out the window again,

all red screams. Possessed, I move

every piece of furniture in the apartment

until my pacing changes its shape,

spinning, bewildered even—

a Scheherazade in ruins.

I was evolving, I was taking it personally.