First Reading of 2018 at the Black Sheep Pub!

Painted Bride Quarterly hosts a reading at the Black Sheep Pub, 247 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, January 8 at 7:30PM!

For our first reading this year, we’ll hear from Trapeta Mayson, Faye Chevalier, Lynn Levin, and Tim Fitts. Read more about it and let us know if you’re coming via Facebook. Hope to see you there!

TIM FITTS lives and works in Philadelphia. Fitts is the author of two short story collections, Go Home and Cry for Yourselves (Xavier Review Press 2017) and Hypothermia (MadHat Press 2017). His stories have been published by Granta, The Gettysburg Review, Shenandoah. Fitts has served on the editorial staff of the Painted Bride Quarterly since 2013 and teaches in the Liberal Arts Department of the Curtis Institute of Music.

TRAPETA B. MAYSON is a dynamic poet, workshop leader and educator. She has worked extensively with young people and adults in educational, artistic and institutional settings conducting poetry and creative writing workshops. She has received numerous literary awards and fellowships including a 2002 Pew Fellowship, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Grants, 2007 Leeway Transformation Award, and a 2014 Leeway Art and Change grant. Trapeta is a Cave Canem and Callaloo Fellow and has completed residencies at schools, community agencies and artistic institutions. Her chapbook, She Was Once Herself, was released in 2012. Trapeta’s other publications include submissions in The American Poetry Review; Aesthetica Creative Works Annual Review; Margie, The American Journal of Poetry and Lavanderia, Anthology of Women Writing, to name a few.

LYNN LEVIN is the author of Miss Plastique (a finalist for the Next Generation Indie Book Award in poetry) and five other books. Her essays, short fiction, translations, and poems have appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, Southwest Review, The Monarch Review, Painted Bride Quarterly, Boulevard, and other places. She teaches at Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania.

FAYE CHEVALIER is a Philadelphia-based poet and essayist. Her work has been featured in the tiny, Peach Mag, Witch Craft Magazine, The Horse Less Review, Bedfellows, and elsewhere. Find her on Twitter at @bratcore.

Hosted by Paul Siegell and Painted Bride Quarterly

Contact us @ pbq@drexel.edu