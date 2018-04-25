Faisal Mohyuddin: The Riddle of Longing

When to be an immigrant’s
Son is to be a speaker of several
Broken tongues, each day
Leaves you homesick
For a place you’ve never
Touched, nor forgotten, and feel
The ache to know. When there is
No one left, you ask the wind
For directions. Your own
Voice returns your wish with
A map of your mother’s palms
Spoken into threads of blue
Light. Take the long way
Home, through the cemetery.
There, kiss your father’s name,
Bring back an echo of pain,
And a phlox. When years
Later your son finds it crushed
Within a book, he will feel
Against his face a warm puff
Of breath, yours, then
A wink of green wings behind
His eyes. Strange, that I am
Holding two large rocks,
Looking for something else
Sacred to smash open.
Leave a Reply