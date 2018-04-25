Faisal Mohyuddin: The Riddle of Longing

When to be an immigrant’s

Son is to be a speaker of several

Broken tongues, each day

Leaves you homesick

For a place you’ve never

Touched, nor forgotten, and feel

The ache to know. When there is

No one left, you ask the wind

For directions. Your own

Voice returns your wish with

A map of your mother’s palms

Spoken into threads of blue

Light. Take the long way

Home, through the cemetery.

There, kiss your father’s name,

Bring back an echo of pain,

And a phlox. When years

Later your son finds it crushed

Within a book, he will feel

Against his face a warm puff

Of breath, yours, then

A wink of green wings behind

His eyes. Strange, that I am

Holding two large rocks,

Looking for something else

Sacred to smash open.