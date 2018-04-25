Painted Bride Quarterly

Faisal Mohyuddin: The Riddle of Longing

by

 

When to be an immigrant’s

Son is to be a speaker of several

 

Broken tongues, each day

Leaves you homesick

 

For a place you’ve never

Touched, nor forgotten, and feel

 

The ache to know. When there is

No one left, you ask the wind

 

For directions. Your own

Voice returns your wish with

 

A map of your mother’s palms

Spoken into threads of blue

 

Light. Take the long way

Home, through the cemetery.

 

There, kiss your father’s name,

Bring back an echo of pain,

 

And a phlox. When years

Later your son finds it crushed

 

Within a book, he will feel

Against his face a warm puff

 

Of breath, yours, then

A wink of green wings behind

 

His eyes. Strange, that I am

Holding two large rocks,

 

Looking for something else

Sacred to smash open.

