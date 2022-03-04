Eric Stiefel: Phantasmagoric

Each time I kill one of my old selves—or more often let him loose

into the static—I stumble on his shade sometime later, often

when the seasons have changed and the lilacs have withered

so that they, too, no longer resemble their former selves—

He was there, right there, standing in front of the meat market,

with a ring of brass keys in his hand, just watching

as the pedestrians idled by—

and I start to ask if I would recognize myself if seen

from any real distance, or would it all just blur, terribly,

so that there could be no gesture, no omen or ominous figure

lurking in the corner of one’s eye, and what

would I do then, what jar would I keep the days in, and how

would I order them or else unravel further into a blizzard of ideas,

and then what sense could I make of this before suddenly drifting away?