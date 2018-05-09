Eric Ellingsen: “I Mean I Mean – Part A”

(a) I mean I mean
they start
a maze school
research trap history
know when both arms are pressed against one’s sides
one arm is warmer because
one is nearer to the heart
In I mean I mean a door opens onto adore
she finds herself
a designer of small centers
I mean expect cloggers
summersaults
expert beings in innumberable
how assaults salt so to speak
how unless apparent a parent a pear
To speak in I mean I mean she finds experts
in nextings nests
grounds amazed
finds hope waiting there as if hope sits waiting there. It doesn’t.
she was off. In a sense in I mean I mean was seems was with in width is real and only
I mean expert in expect only
I mean we tend to measure what we care about leave
behind a troubling wake*
I mean she only works when a dream is on duty.
