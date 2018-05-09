Eric Ellingsen: “I Mean I Mean – Part A”

(a) I mean I mean

they start

a maze school

research trap history

know when both arms are pressed against one’s sides

one arm is warmer because

one is nearer to the heart

In I mean I mean a door opens onto adore

she finds herself

a designer of small centers

I mean expect cloggers

summersaults

expert beings in innumberable

how assaults salt so to speak

how unless apparent a parent a pear

To speak in I mean I mean she finds experts

in nextings nests

grounds amazed

finds hope waiting there as if hope sits waiting there. It doesn’t.

she was off. In a sense in I mean I mean was seems was with in width is real and only

I mean expert in expect only

I mean we tend to measure what we care about leave

behind a troubling wake*

I mean she only works when a dream is on duty.