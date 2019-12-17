Episode 78: It’s Brusque!

It’s a beautiful fall day in the neighborhood, slushies. Kathy’s in love with the equinox, Jason’s in his bathrobe, Joe has a new porn name (“Brusque 80”), and Marion is in air-conditioned climate denial. (It’s always sunny in Abu Dhabi!).

We kick off briskly with three poems by Blake Campbell. “The right parts of the brain light up / for the wrong reasons” in Campbell’s “New Year” and our brains can’t stop sparking about the wonderful terribleness of a bad day. Editors spar over the poem’s potential meaning, threatening each other with Billy Joel lyrics, and delight over debating who’s naked, who is reinventing themselves, and who is caught up in a haunting season.

We turn to “Chicken Hawk,” a long, skinny poem that surveys gay nightclub goers from self-depecating “vulture’s” point of view. From the NAMBLA documentary to Death in Venice, from unrequited lust to line breaks, we found lots to discuss. We talk otters. And bears. And Orville Peck. Addison says it best: the poem puts us in the club.

“Dead Moonlight” is full of images that mesmerize– and make us thumb wrestle. What lingers? What fractures? What moves you– or moves through you? What makes us love the poems we love?

It’s a brusque ending, slushies, brusque. (Stay on til the end and give a listen to “At Pegasus” by Terrance Hayes at the end of the episode).

At the table: Kathleen Volk Miller, Addison Davis, Jason Schneiderman, and Joe Zang.

Blake Campbell grew up in a farmhouse in Pennsylvania and now lives near the sea in Salem, Massachusetts, where he works as an editor by day and a tour guide by night. He likes dogs and can tell a hummingbird from a hawk moth. His poems have appeared in, The Lyric, The Road Not Taken, and Hawk & Whippoorwill, among other publications, and his chapbook Across the Creek is forthcoming from Pen & Anvil Press.

Poems by Blake Campbell



New Year

The right parts of the brain light up

for the wrong reasons. The fat

accumulates, the teeth stain,

but something has decided to remain.

Naked, it stands before you.

You hate it. With its winter clothes

they buttoned and zippered you up in your boyhood,

before you knew,

when you felt their tightness but scarcely understood.

The heavy coat, the cardigan and scarf

cannot come off, it says.

It says it has nothing to do with you.

It suffers no hope of removal,

though you dream of scissors cutting clean through the cloth,

the rasp of cold metal just grazing the skin

when your bedroom window shakes in its frame

and wakes you. In the darkness you sit up and scratch

and succeed, sometimes, in shutting out the voice,

so to mask the silence there is only the terrible wind

beating its terrible snow against the pane.

Chicken Hawk

In this season of rainbows,

at my usual perch

over the pool table, I leer

at the lovely young—the bears and the bros

in their jerseys and baseball caps,

the twinks

with tattoos in Hebrew or Tengwar

and violet drinks,

the slick otters… But the loveliest

never look back.

I seek instead

the touch of the subdued,

the merely cute, the just

too plump to be

pounced on by their peers,

those seeking for comfort a body

of whatever beauty,

or some of my money.

Is it cruel to imagine

I share their youth?

I gave mine to marriage,

diverting desire for decades,

knowing too well

the cost of fulfillment.

Why must it come

incomplete, and with

such casualties—the wife

I haven’t yet divorced,

the son out west?

I have not entered another life;

I sit with a stiff at its outskirts,

tasting requital like a word

I almost can recall

but can’t. Mechanical

fireflies flicker, cover the walls,

and tonight, desire

seeps out of everything,

over bare torsos, into crevices,

over the blue-lit boyish faces

lost in their phones,

finding each other.

It leaks from tequila in test tubes

protruding from speedos

and mixes itself into whisky,

but it does not concentrate or solidify;

it does not

freeze into facets to catch the light.

But desire will follow

these beauties before me

down to the beach tomorrow,

when they are called like sacrifices

to the annual pageantry,

and the North Atlantic licks at their six-packs.

I can only stand on the shore and grin

as the sea in me

heaves its lobster traps

out of the depths

and strands them on the sand,

as barnacles of age

affix themselves and fan their feathery legs

into the surge.

Children who might have been

mine, you are loved,

though you do not return

my gaze,

as if you had something to fear,

as if I were

only two eyes that converge

in the V of the groin,

the advancing vulture.

Dead Moonlight

We cannot yet make out

what the fractured moon–

light tells us.

Does it indicate an end

or a beginning, casting

its usual sheen there

across the ripples? At sea,

we still cleave

to halcyon days

as they threaten to fade

and the storm wind plays

with your shock of blond hair

one cloudless afternoon

turned almost white.

We bail the water out.

We fight.

The light remains

and quavers, even

as the pulse of its parent

diminishes with distance

and the waves race

to separate what is

into what was

and what will be.