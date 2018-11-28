Emma Hine: “The Red Planet Counts Her Craters”

The way Mars is bolted in place, all she can see is the sky. She recites red sky at night, sailor’s delight until her atmosphere shimmers. She hopes that from everywhere else, she’s visible, the brightest storm brewing in this big wide sea. She converts sensations into units of distance and units of force, so that each time a body collides with her, she can add it to her catalogue of impact: where, how hard, how long the tremor. She lifts the oxide dust gently from a crater and says asteroid at an oblique angle, seventy-eight miles across. She does this just by feel. No looking. Which might be why she so loves the probes. When they land, she goes as still as she can, so they won’t startle and unlatch. She wants them always charting her shoal plains. When one enters her gravity too slowly and bounces away, she wonders what went wrong. She imagines it lost out there without context, how it wanted her, couldn’t touch her, or stay.