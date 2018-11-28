Painted Bride Quarterly

Emma Hine: “The Red Planet Counts Her Craters”

by 

The way Mars is bolted in place, 
all she can see is the sky. She recites 
red sky at night, sailor’s delight
until her atmosphere shimmers. She hopes 
          that from everywhere else, 
she’s visible, the brightest storm brewing 
in this big wide sea. She converts sensations 
into units of distance and units of force, 
so that each time a body collides with her, 
          she can add it to her catalogue 
of impact: where, how hard, how long the tremor. 
She lifts the oxide dust gently from a crater 
and says asteroid at an oblique angle, 
          seventy-eight miles across. 
She does this just by feel. No looking. 
Which might be why she so loves the probes. 
When they land, she goes as still as she can, 
so they won’t startle and unlatch. She wants them 
          always charting her shoal plains. 
When one enters her gravity too slowly 
and bounces away, she wonders
what went wrong. She imagines it lost 
out there without context, how it wanted her, 
          couldn’t touch her, or stay.

