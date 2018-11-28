Emma Hine “I Wake Up In the Painting by Rousseau”

This time he, the sleeping figure, I, the lion, my pupils round in their egg-whites, night-wind angling his scent dunewards. He has surprised me. I never expected a human in the sand like a god fallen asleep, a bare-throated mandolin on the pillow beside him. I smell the striped shoulder of his robe. Don’t know which path he took across the desert. On the nightstand we keep a lamp, a vase, a digital clock. Beneath the blue walls I hold the moon in my teeth and breathe on it, feel no devouring dread.