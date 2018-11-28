Emily Wallis Hughes: “Inge Inge Ingeborg Bachmann”

Inge my mother started smoking when she was eleven Inge my aunt died from lung cancer Inge how can I pass through the netherworld? Inge I still like the smell of good tobacco Inge we cannot escape history I will put out your cigarette Inge Do I collect too many private objects? My grandfather swore in Yiddish Inge and smoked a pipe Inge I want to stop thinking about death Inge I am still in love with a Jewish man who tends cacti This man I still love had lymphoma and lived He does not want children Inge and I do not know what to do I want to go back to Mainz Inge this man said he would follow me I remember almost dying too Inge I had burns inside of my body Inge I gave them all pretty pretty names A handsome man is reading Hebrew next to me on the 3 train Inge do I collect too many private objects? I think this man I still love is still my beloved I keep making his dead mother’s and dead grandmothers’ recipes I want to stop thinking about death Inge when I was unable to walk I would pray to you in bed Inge why was the restaurant where my grandfather worked torn down? Today I will go to Jackson Heights Inge where my mother was born Her best friend was a Puerto Rican girl Inge my mother did not want to leave New York Inge I have been told I am too hopeful Where can I find your death bed? My grandmother went back to Mainz Inge her brother ran to France when the war started Inge her family didn’t come couldn’t come with her when she went back to New York I am still a five year old picking blueberries in a Pennsylvania forest Inge I look for you on every street in Brooklyn I am not sure Inge why I am telling you all of this I want to know you I can meet you at a bakery in Mainz I can meet you in Rome I will meet you there at a café by your apartment Inge Can you teach me how to see life as it is? We will go to a ballet Inge and we’ll sit on the balcony I have a bottle of kirschwasser in my purse We will drink all of it before the intermission Inge you are still alive I do not know how I am still alive I can feel your hands Inge in my hands Inge I do not know how so many people are still alive and walking I think I will always like the smell of good tobacco Inge I am reading your poems to an eight-year old in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and she reads them back to me in French I am not real Inge are you in the children’s zoo in Central Park? I almost fainted Inge outside of Tiffany’s where my mother once worked I still want to believe in forgiveness I do not want anything Inge anything at all from Tiffany’s! I am not cold anymore and I want the snow to fall You can find me Inge I am sitting on the children’s gate to Central Park I met a man who shows me the faces of our offspring Inge they are our little multi-lingual poets Inge I am afraid he might be my husband and he is afraid I might be his wife I know his mother and my mother met Inge when they were both lovely and young in Europe Reality is incredibly funny Inge how many times have I called your name? I have walked thirty-five blocks and I am not tired Inge maybe I am made of tin Inge I am ready to pass through the netherworld Inge maybe I am more like an orphaned gosling Do I collect too many private objects? I never made it to the old house in Jackson Heights I think I will always like the smell of good tobacco I can see you now Inge you are the mix of all languages Let’s take a stroll into Monet’s weeping willow reflections I have decided I will marry Poetry Inge look! there are tortellini hanging in these violet willow branches Ingeborg if I ever have a daughter I will name her after you Ingeborg