Emily Pérez: Offering

Dear wolf, dear ravenous, dear raven

Who will peck and click at these remains?

I have saved for you this white leg, I have saved

you from the watchman’s beam, the hunter’s

muzzle. I have cordoned a corner, salvaged sanctuary.

For you I roll, for you I puppy-prance,

bared belly, dignity discarded, spread myself

like jelly, jam, sweet cheeked, a mint-crisped

Easter lamb.

