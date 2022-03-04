Painted Bride Quarterly

Emily Kingery: Wolf at the Door

Her neighbor is hungry, shaking 

drawers for a blade. 

 

His gums are tender 

worms in wet spring. She hooks 

 

her fingers into ornaments

to hang on his jaws. 

 

Her grandmother’s wisdom 

was to feed 

 

umbilical things, to nourish

as roots ripped to lace 

 

in her hands. He comes 

where the shriveled heads 

 

of bouquets drowse on the table, 

where no man will come 

 

to the door with an ax. An ax 

is a woman’s fiction, 

 

a lust for bones cracked loose, 

lungs sucking steam 

 

from entrails. An ax would open him 

like a cupboard, like a romance 

 

novel. He would open 

like an unhealed sore 

 

and pool, like his coat 

brought in from the snow. 

