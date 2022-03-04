Emily Kingery: Wolf at the Door

Her neighbor is hungry, shaking

drawers for a blade.

His gums are tender

worms in wet spring. She hooks

her fingers into ornaments

to hang on his jaws.

Her grandmother’s wisdom

was to feed

umbilical things, to nourish

as roots ripped to lace

in her hands. He comes

where the shriveled heads

of bouquets drowse on the table,

where no man will come

to the door with an ax. An ax

is a woman’s fiction,

a lust for bones cracked loose,

lungs sucking steam

from entrails. An ax would open him

like a cupboard, like a romance

novel. He would open

like an unhealed sore

and pool, like his coat

brought in from the snow.