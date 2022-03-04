Emily Kingery: Dirtbag Wilderness

Our dirtbags, our dirtbags

were medicine men.

They spoke as oracles,

capped bottles, skated

razorblades across

the glass of pictures.

It’s just like shoveling snow,

laughed our dirtbags

as they unburied

their parents’ faces.

Like raking leaves,

want to try?

We watched their hands

swap bills, our eyes

the wrong kind of wild.

Our dirtbags laughed:

You can sit with us

while we finish.

This was intimacy:

our sitting, their finishing.

We laughed; we returned

frames to their shelves.

We bought shadows dark

and lip stains darker. Darker,

said our dirtbags, damp

on basement couches.

We envied in secret

the laughs of bright girls,

high as their hair

pinned in hard, slick curls.

They spun like acrobats

in the high school gym,

strobing in glitz

we were disallowed.

Bitches, spat our dirtbags,

skanks, whichever

words coaxed our laughter.

We swallowed them

like expectorant

and laughed in wet coughs

under canopies

of parking lot trees,

our arms crossed as though

coffined already.

We rolled in our dirtbags’ scent

like hunting dogs,

napped in stuffy rooms

as their hands, their hands

blessed guns, made backpacks

heavy with Ziploc holy.

It’s all good, laughed our dirtbags.

Our hips, our ponytails

swayed easy as leaves.

By summer, our dirtbags

wore sly, deep pockets,

weighed powders,

held capsules to the light

under a jeweler’s loupe.

The car windows glided,

phones lit up like lightning

bugs on the shoulders

of gravel roads. Such soft light,

light of vigils, light the yellow

of a forgiven bruise.

We rode to neighboring towns

of missing teeth and needles.

We cried in bathrooms

far from home. We were home

when we laughed, when we laughed

we laughed Everclear vomit.

But our dirtbags, our dirtbags

let us sit while they finished,

and their hands were warm

as stones pressing us to sleep.