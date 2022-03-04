Painted Bride Quarterly

Emily Kingery: Dirtbag Wilderness

by Leave a Comment

Our dirtbags, our dirtbags 

were medicine men. 

 

They spoke as oracles, 

capped bottles, skated 

 

razorblades across 

the glass of pictures. 

 

It’s just like shoveling snow

laughed our dirtbags 

 

as they unburied 

their parents’ faces. 

 

Like raking leaves, 

want to try? 

 

We watched their hands 

swap bills, our eyes 

 

the wrong kind of wild. 

Our dirtbags laughed:

 

You can sit with us

while we finish. 

 

This was intimacy: 

our sitting, their finishing. 

 

We laughed; we returned

frames to their shelves.

 

We bought shadows dark 

and lip stains darker. Darker, 

 

said our dirtbags, damp 

on basement couches. 

 

We envied in secret

the laughs of bright girls, 

 

high as their hair 

pinned in hard, slick curls. 

 

They spun like acrobats

in the high school gym,

 

strobing in glitz 

we were disallowed.

 

Bitches, spat our dirtbags, 

skanks, whichever 

 

words coaxed our laughter. 

We swallowed them 

 

like expectorant

and laughed in wet coughs

 

under canopies

of parking lot trees,

 

our arms crossed as though 

coffined already.

 

We rolled in our dirtbags’ scent 

like hunting dogs, 

 

napped in stuffy rooms 

as their hands, their hands 

 

blessed guns, made backpacks 

heavy with Ziploc holy. 

 

It’s all good, laughed our dirtbags. 

Our hips, our ponytails 

 

swayed easy as leaves. 

By summer, our dirtbags 

 

wore sly, deep pockets, 

weighed powders, 

 

held capsules to the light

under a jeweler’s loupe. 

 

The car windows glided, 

phones lit up like lightning 

 

bugs on the shoulders

of gravel roads. Such soft light, 

 

light of vigils, light the yellow

of a forgiven bruise.

 

We rode to neighboring towns

of missing teeth and needles.

 

We cried in bathrooms 

far from home. We were home

 

when we laughed, when we laughed

we laughed Everclear vomit. 

 

But our dirtbags, our dirtbags

let us sit while they finished,

 

and their hands were warm 

as stones pressing us to sleep. 

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.