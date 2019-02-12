Emily Hughes’ Sugar Factory

Author Emily Hughes’ first book of poems, Sugar Factory, was released on January 1st by legendary small press Spuyten Duyvil. Check it Out! It consists of, among scattered poems, a series of twelve paintings (printed in full color!) in response to the poems generated from the recent collaboration with Sarah Riggs.



Sugar Factory is available on Powell’s, Goodreads and your local independent bookstore in person or via order through Indiebound. To show appreciation Emily has invited supporters, critiques and friends to order signed copies at a discounted price shipping included.