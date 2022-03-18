Ellie White holds an MFA from Old Dominion University. She has won an Academy of American Poets Poetry Prize, has been nominated for Best of the Net and the Pushcart Prize, and was a finalist for the Meridian Short Prose Prize. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Breakwater Review, The Indianapolis Review, Foundry and many other journals. Ellie is the author of two chapbooks, Requiem for a Doll (ELJ Publications) and Drift (Dancing Girl Press), and one full-length collection, and for too long after (Unsolicited Press). She is a social media editor and reader for Muzzle Magazine. Ellie currently lives in Charlottesville, Virginia. To read more of her work, visit her website: elliewhitewrites.com

