Ellen Rogers: Celery (33 Weeks)

The middle school rumor was you burn

more calories than you gain when you eat celery.

So much attention to what was inside

a lunch box then, when I longed to become

buxom and nothing at once, thin as smoke

from a fire right before the night wins—

flickering rib-hollows, shadowed cheeks. It took me

a long time to give up food rules. And here we are again:

Don’t eat for two, eat for 1.15 of you.

Chart your weight and make sure to fit in

the slim margin of increase. You balloon me

as you should. I catch a glimpse of myself

in the sliding doors at the grocery store—an egg

with drumstick legs, round-faced with child.

Still, strangers tell me you look good as if obligated

to be my mirror. They say it like they’re surprised.

In their voice a little razor: I could easily slip

to the other side of their scrutiny—as if a woman

expanding is in danger. As if a woman making

a whole body inside her body could really let herself go.

As if a woman is at her best when she wills away

her own flesh. I used to be so hungry

for loss. How unthinkable now. To nourish you, I take

up space. I let myself grow. I gain so much.