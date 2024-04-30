Elizabeth Sylvia is a poet and teacher from Massachusetts whose first book, None But Witches: Poems on Shakespeare’s Women (2022), won the 2021 3 Mile Harbor Press Book Award. She has been a semi- or finalist in competitions sponsored by C&R Press, DIAGRAM, Rare Swan, 30 West, and Wolfson Press, and is a reader for SWWIM Every Day. Sylvia has been a presenter for the Mass Poetry Festival and received a Shirley Lim fellowship from the West Chester University Poetry Center. She is the winner of the 2023 riverSedge Poetry Prize.