Painted Bride Quarterly

Elizabeth Cantwell “Emergency Queen”

Sometimes, honestly, I’m exhausted
from all the rallying, accosted on all sides
by this eternal series of events 
going wrong and then 
hanging there, the theories about 
whether or not it was worth it, the
earth crumbling around the 
edges of the pot in the wrong 
pattern. The gray hairs, the 
unforeseen exhaustion. I know 
why the queens in those hives 
gorge themselves on royal jelly, 
quelling any minor cell’s desire
to give up, to succumb to it. Her life
a lengthening buzz, as much 
as seventy times longer than the 
worker bees around her. Freeze a day, 
multiply it, try to guess how someone else
could ever know the length of your
particular hour. If a queen 
dies unexpectedly
the bees in this queenless colony will build
new large and somewhat 
slapdash cells, to produce an “emergency 
queen,” who’s usually smaller, less 
prolific. It’s true, 
all the leading immortalists had fathers 
who died young. All started out in tech. All 
are men. All love the sound of never: never
sag, never ache, never drag, never 
break. The waking always the same: the 
clock check, the supplement regimen, the
underseasoned food. Who’d have thought
living forever could be so little fun? The 
hyperbaric chamber out of the way, 
behind the couch. The mouse in the lab,
crouched over, not looking as spry
as you’d hoped. The slope of senescent
cells, the hum of the rough knee. 
To be free from the minutes. Life is but
a shadow: the shadow of a bird on the 
wing. The bird above, singing. The 
ringing in your ears. You walk the maze 
you made, you get lost in it. The time 
of your life is now. Now the gift
and the punishment. Now the slow
sand spooling out its minute knives
on your hand. Now the land, stretching
out like the pool that birthed you, blue
and warm and boxed in, so enclosed. Mox
nox. I want to add 
wishes. Look at my shadow and you 
will see your life. The youthful profile 
wavers in the wind, smells like dried 
flowers, spigelia marilandica, a 
hummingbird favorite. All this nightly 
torpor and so little rest. I would build you a 
nest that never unraveled. Tempus edax 
rerum. Lie here with me on the porch
and listen to the dogs bark 
until the queenless beings around us 
begin to cement the cells that will 
usher in the new era, that will begin the 
beautiful and possible descent.

