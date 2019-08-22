Diane Martin

Poems by Diane K. Martin have appeared in American Poetry Review, Field, Kenyon Review, New England Review, ZYZZYVA, Tin House, Plume, and many other journals. Her work was included in Best New Poets, won the poetry prize from Smartish Pace, and received a Pushcart Special Mention. Her first collection Conjugated Visits (2010), an NPS finalist, was published by Dream Horse Press. Her second collection, Hue & Cry is forthcoming from MadHat Press in 2019. She lives in western Sonoma County, California.