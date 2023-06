David Ruekberg (MFA, Warren Wilson) is a poet, teacher, and climate activist in Rochester, NY. Poems have appeared in Barrow Street, Borderlands, Cimarron Review, Lake Effect, and elsewhere. His books include Where Is the River Called Pishon? (Kelsay Books, 2018) and Hour of the Green Light (FutureCycle Press, 2021). https://poetry.ruekberg.com.