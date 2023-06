An executive coach and professional songwriter, David Rosenheim lives in a solar-powered house by the sea with his wife and two boys. The Weather Band, Hugh, and Winchester Revival have released his songs on seven critically lauded records, and his poetry has been published or is pending publication in journals including the California Quarterly, The San Antonio Review, The Adirondack Review, Broadkill Review, Frigg and Common Ground. He is a graduate of Oxford University.