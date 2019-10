Driving through Idaho

A good lottery knows a thing or two

about your chances. Reservations.

A skiff of snow just this side of Bliss.

Approaching Fairfield on the after-

noon-sunward side of Massacre Rocks.

What better bluffs. That sultry Snake.

Top 40 love songs blah blah, and

politics aside, nothing beats giant

windmills. . . . D.Q.? . . . I could

sure go for a chicken strip basket,

a place to pull off to pee . . . Ah,

the emptiness.