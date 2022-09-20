David Landon was the winner of the 2019 Write Prize from Able Muse. His poems have appeared in the Cumberland River Review, The Dark Horse, The Southwest Review (Marr Prize Runner-up), Georgia Review (featured finalist: Loraine Williams Prize), Think Journal, Birmingham Poetry Review, Sewanee Theological Review, Subtropics, American Journal of Poetry, Southern Poetry Review (Guy Owen Prize finalist), Poetry Porch, and elsewhere. As an actor he has performed with the Nashville, Alabama, and New York Shakespeare Festivals, and with the Provincetown and New Orleans Tennessee Williams’ Festivals. He won the American Academy Poetry Prize at Harvard, where he was class poet. He is the Bishop Juhan Professor of Theatre Arts Emeritus at Sewanee: the University of the South.