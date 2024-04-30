David Eileen is a poet and Ohio native who earned his MFA from Florida Atlantic University while Editor-in-Chief of the school’s literary magazine, Swamp Ape Review. They are currently a poetry editor for Alien Magazine. Their work has appeared or is forthcoming in Diagram, Painted Bride Quarterly, Sundress Publication’s Best of the Net Anthology, Permafrost, and Cherry Tree Review (many of which can be found at www.eileenwinn.com). Without purple pens, much of their work would not exist.