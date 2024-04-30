David Eileen: Where It Was, A Moment Ago

Where It Was, A Moment Ago



I am so tired of a love poem that is not literally whizzing through the kitchen ass-first

on a skateboard offering the very first cold slice of pizza as morning after succor

in your Seven-Serpents-show-induced-epic-hangover hour of need. Truly, I’m over it.



What a waste, to have ever written any love poem not on wheels, any love poem that was

not going to get down on its knees, right here, right now, & suck the fly straight off your jeans.

I mean, what kind of love poem wouldn’t even break its spine hailing a taxi for you, isn’t even

going to smash its fat cheeks against a revolving door just to see the corner of your sleeve?



What kind of love poem is this if it’s not screeching into the middle of Times Square, white shirt

ripped open to the navel, stopping traffic only to air guitar shred jingles for your favorite mini

frosted wheats? When I look back at old verses & see your name hung in ink like a butterfly

on a billboard, confined to a page like this one, I can’t help but deny— surely this poem



can’t be your love poem, no, because the one I wrote for you already has its coat on, see,

out there, keep up, it’s hurrying to catch you as you turn to the elevator, already stooping

in the crosswalk to lay its jacket over puddles you might trip through, it’s already gone

on ahead of this next word & the next one, I mean, it practically hasn’t even been