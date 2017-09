Coming Soon: Reading at the Black Sheep!

This coming Monday, PBQ will be hosting another incredible reading at the Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant in Philly. Find us at 247 South 17th Street on September 11th at 7:30 pm for a night full of literary goodness!

We’ll have readings from Raquel Salas Rivera, Kyle Brown-Watson, Steve Burns, and Hayden Saunier. Don’t miss out!