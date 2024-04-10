Come Slam with Painted Bride Quarterly on Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Brian Folan will kick things off with his special humor, and then you get to stage a coup and take over the mic (kinda, sorta). Drinks, prizes, and we-never-know-what fun! See you next Thursday!

Brian Folan, Inc. has maximized profits at world-famous The Comedy Studio in Harvard square, Florida’s Funniest, Seoul, Korea, and Flemington, New Jersey. He’s opened for Joe Materese, Joe Conklin, John Kensil, The Legendary Wid, Chris Rich, and more. True author of the satirical A New Financial You in 28 Days! A 37-Day Plan (Gegensatz Press).