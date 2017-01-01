Christina Misite: Loosely Translated

Deinotherium giganteum: enormous

terrible beast, elephantine

mammal whose nasal cavity

might have been the socket of a single, giant

eye. The ancient preoccupation

with largeness: identifying

what was great enough to build

with stone, to rope

arrangements of earth

that from hundreds of feet up

show us dendrites and quipu, impossibly

sharp lines and angles.

We still read bones

for the story: of protoceratops,

of a child’s broken ankle

at age seven. Not such a far leap

from stories of Cyclops

and griffins, priests lighting the way

through bone grottoes, a Greek farmer hiding

a femur in his drawer, holding

it to his cheek, to his own leg, this

smooth white stuff of monsters and heroes.

